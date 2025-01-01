BBQ Fundraiser Helps Send CACC Students to Nationals

Last weekend, a selection of Columbia Area Career Center students attended the SkillsUSA Missouri State Conference in categories such as baking and pastry arts, culinary arts, carpentry, engineering technology, engineering design, community service, industrial and engineering technology career pathways, and 3D animation.

Each of the individual students and teams who won their category will have the chance to attend the SkillsUSA National Contest in Atlanta this June.

To fund this trip, CACC is hosting a barbecue fundraiser next Thursday, April 24. Meals will be $10 and include a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans and a chocolate chip cookie. Pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the north side of the CACC building. Payment is due at pick-up; accepted payment methods include cash, card or check made out to CPS.

Pre-order is strongly suggested, and can be done using this order form.