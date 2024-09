Get ready for a night of blues with the Harvest Moon Blues Festival from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Sentinel Park, featuring three different bands.

Buddha Blue will play from 4-4:45 p.m.

GrajMahal will play from 6-7 p.m.

Joe Lewis Band will play from 7:15-9 p.m.

Bring your friends and dancing shoes, and let the music take you away.