Burnouts, Brisket and Craft Beer at Blacktop Harley-Davidson

By Bailey Rizzo
Fire up your appetite and your engines for Blacktop Harley-Davidson’s summer bash this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is completely free to attend, and includes a barbecue lunch (brisket, baked beans and potato salad), craft beer from Bur Oak Brewing Company and live music from Baub Eis Band.

At 1 p.m., participate in a burnout contest for a chance to win a free rear tire. Second prize is a $250 Blacktop gift card. Additionally, there will be prize drawings at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. for a $50 Visa gift card.

Head to 5704 Freedom Drive this weekend to get in on the excitement.

Inside Columbia logo