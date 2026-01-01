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Caffeine Crawl in The District

By Bailey Rizzo
Toast Goat

The 7th edition of the Caffeine Crawl in The District returns on Saturday, featuring four different routes, each with its own timeframe and lineup of local coffee and tea shops. Choose the one that best matches your style and get ready to sip and explore what downtown Columbia has to offer.

At each stop, you’ll enjoy a sample drink paired with an educational talk, demo or presentation on specialty coffee or tea. You’ll also have time to shop, ask questions and connect with industry pros. Each route is under a mile, making it easy to walk or bike, with a route leader to guide the way. Each route will end at The District office for a presentation at tasting.

The Caffeine Crawl costs $36.50 per person. Click here to purchase your tickets.

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