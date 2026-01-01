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Celebrate Pets and Music at Woofstock

By Bailey Rizzo
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Get ready for a pawsitively groovy time at Woofstock 2026!

Woofstock, Columbia Second Chance‘s annual celebration, is back on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Lakeside Ashland, offering attendees a day filled with live music, local vendors and fun activities for the whole family — furry friends included!

Festivities include a dog beer garden, inflatables, games, contests and more. Plus, hear live music from Optimus Prime, Downside Up and The House Band.

Entry is $10 per person, and all proceeds support animals at the local shelter. Click here to purchase.

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