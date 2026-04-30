CoMo Canopy Program Returns

To tree or not to tree?

Beautify your property and benefit the environment by reserving up to two free trees from the city’s Office of Sustainability! In a partnership with Forest ReLeaf, the city is providing free Missouri native trees for Columbia residents upon reservation.

The need for trees in Columbia is striking — trees filter pollutants, keep our city cool, provide habitats for wildlife, prevent erosion, benefit air quality and more. The CoMo Canopy program is working to keep Columbia green and healthy.

The trees are entirely free, but are first come first serve. Reserve your tree here!

On May 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., pick up your tree and provided watering bucket and mulch at McKee Street Park. Trees are available to residents living in the highlighted red area below.