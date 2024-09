Get ready for laughs at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Blue Note with comedian Brad Upton.

The former fourth-grade teacher and part-time track coach has spent the past 37 years in the world of comedy – and isn’t slowing down yet.

His 2019 Dry Bar special about millennials went viral as the second most-viewed comedy special on YouTube. His collective clips and specials have garnered over 200 million views on all platforms across the country.

Tickets cost $25-$30 and are available for purchase here.