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Cousins Maine Lobster Comes to Columbia

By Bailey Rizzo
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Get a taste of the East Coast at Waves Cider Co. tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m. and at Lowe’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck picking up popularity across the country, is hitching a ride from Kansas City to Columbia.

Menu items include the KC Special: a lobster roll with a side of tots and drinks, the garlic butter roll, the Maine (lobster served chilled with a hint of mayo) and the Connecticut (served warm and buttery).

For the full Cousins Maine Lobster menu, click here.

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