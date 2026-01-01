Cousins Maine Lobster Comes to Columbia

Get a taste of the East Coast at Waves Cider Co. tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m. and at Lowe’s Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck picking up popularity across the country, is hitching a ride from Kansas City to Columbia.

Menu items include the KC Special: a lobster roll with a side of tots and drinks, the garlic butter roll, the Maine (lobster served chilled with a hint of mayo) and the Connecticut (served warm and buttery).

For the full Cousins Maine Lobster menu, click here.