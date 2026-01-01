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Diventures Presents SCUBAFEST Next Week

By Bailey Rizzo
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Diventures, Columbia’s local dive shop, is hosting their biggest event of the year — SCUBAFEST!

From April 14 through April 19 during regular business hours, find all things scuba in one place. Whether you’re a seasoned diver, new to the sport or just curious about the underwater world, SCUBAFEST has something for everyone.

Over the six-day event, join Diventures for special sales, gear demonstrations, beginner scuba classes, giveaways and more. Follow the Facebook page for daily updates and announcements.

Diventures is located at 1414B Rangeline St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, closed Mondays.

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