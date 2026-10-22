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Dog Days Fall Social at Rusty Brewing Pre-Owned

By Bailey Rizzo
screenshot 2026 10 22 at 9.47.15 am

You may have heard the news that the Rusty Drewing dealerships have opened Rusty Drewing Pre-Owned at 1510 Interstate 70 SW, but have you been to any grand opening events yet? Your last shot is the Dog Days Fall Social, which features lots of fun for pups and their owners.

Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m., expect the following:

  • Tasty treats for the pups from the Lizzi & Rocco’s Pup Cup Ice Cream Truck
  • Free hot dogs off the grill
  • Adoptable dogs on-site with Second Chance Columbia
  • Dog costume contest
  • Free photos from Junebug Photography

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