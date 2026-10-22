Dog Days Fall Social at Rusty Brewing Pre-Owned

You may have heard the news that the Rusty Drewing dealerships have opened Rusty Drewing Pre-Owned at 1510 Interstate 70 SW, but have you been to any grand opening events yet? Your last shot is the Dog Days Fall Social, which features lots of fun for pups and their owners.

Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m., expect the following:

Tasty treats for the pups from the Lizzi & Rocco’s Pup Cup Ice Cream Truck

Free hot dogs off the grill

Adoptable dogs on-site with Second Chance Columbia

Dog costume contest

Free photos from Junebug Photography

Don’t miss out!