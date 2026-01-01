Dog Days Sidewalk Sale Returns This Weekend

The District’s annual Dog Days Sidewalk Sale is here, starting today through the weekend. Retailers in downtown Columbia will display a selection of products outside their storefronts at discounted prices. Walk from shop to shop, finding the best deals of the year!

Enjoy the second year of local pet adoption organizations joining the sale. Find adoptable dogs and kittens at various businesses throughout the weekend. There will be also be a chalk art and decoration contest for downtown businesses.

Parking in downtown garages is free after 5 p.m. and all weekend long. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.