Earth Day Festival This Sunday

The annual Columbia Area Earth Day Festival is back this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Peace Park and in The District downtown. This event will feature over 200 vendor booths from local artisans, as well as vendors who offer gardening tips, discuss solar energy, sell sustainable products and educate about organizations working to improve and save the planet.

There will also be two live music stages, with a new performing artist every hour. The Kids Park offers activities for children as they learn from education and parks partners about conservation and nature.