Inside Columbia

Search

Earth Day Festival This Sunday

By Bailey Rizzo
world,earth,day,concept.,green,energy,,esg,,renewable,and,sustainable

The annual Columbia Area Earth Day Festival is back this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Peace Park and in The District downtown. This event will feature over 200 vendor booths from local artisans, as well as vendors who offer gardening tips, discuss solar energy, sell sustainable products and educate about organizations working to improve and save the planet.

There will also be two live music stages, with a new performing artist every hour. The Kids Park offers activities for children as they learn from education and parks partners about conservation and nature.

peace park,earth day,columbia mo,columbia earth day,aging best block party,earth day festival,earth day festival columbia mo

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo