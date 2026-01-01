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Glenn’s Cafe Dinner & Wine Series Continues

By Bailey Rizzo
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Save the date for another Dinner & Wine event at Glenn’s Cafe Tuesday at 7 p.m. This four-course dinner will feature wine pairings from notable female wine producers. Each course is crafted by the executive chef at Glenn’s, and the visiting sommelier will guide diners through each wine pairing.

The menus includes:

  • First course: fennel and blood orange salad, mixed greens, fried goat cheese, apple dijon vinaigrette
  • Second course: bacon scallops, lardons, white wine butter cream sauce, warm French loaf
  • Third course: mocha-rubbed duck breast, cauliflower silk, crispy Brussels sprouts, cherry reduction
  • Fourth course: poached peach melba, creme anglaise, phyllo nest

Tickets are $100 per guest and $25 for the wine pairings. Book your table here.

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