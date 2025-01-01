Inside Columbia

Impractical Jokers Star Comes to Town

By Bailey Rizzo
microphone,and,stool,on,a,stand,up,comedy,stage,with

Best known for his role in the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to Columbia for his Let’s Get Into It tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium.

Gatto spent 10 years on “Impractical Jokers” before embarking on his own journey with solo stand-up comedy for the past two years. He is also the host of a comedy podcast called “Two Cool Moms” and an accomplished author of two books: “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing Up Italian” and a children’s book, “Where’s Bearry?”

This show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.

