Impractical Jokers Star Comes to Town

Best known for his role in the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” comedian Joe Gatto is coming to Columbia for his Let’s Get Into It tour at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium.

Gatto spent 10 years on “Impractical Jokers” before embarking on his own journey with solo stand-up comedy for the past two years. He is also the host of a comedy podcast called “Two Cool Moms” and an accomplished author of two books: “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing Up Italian” and a children’s book, “Where’s Bearry?”

This show is recommended for ages 16 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.