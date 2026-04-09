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Lizzi & Rocco’s Hosts Social Enrichment Hours

By Bailey Rizzo
screenshot 2026 04 09 at 8.21.12 am

Give your best friend in dog form the chance to get out and socialize at Lizzi & Rocco’s South on Wednesday, April 15. Social Enrichment Hour is more than a puppy playdate; it’s a structured program that blends socialization, enrichment, exposure and foundation training in a small group setting.

Each session includes:

  • Warm-Up & Focus: Introductions, settling-in activities and focus-building exercises
  • Structured Socialization: Supervised play and interactions
  • Enrichment & Exposure Activities: Puzzles, games and sensory exploration
  • Cool Down & Review: Relaxation exercises, session highlights and questions

There will be two sessions on Wednesday — one for puppies (nine months and below) from 5:45-6:45 p.m. and one for developing dogs (six months to two years) from 7-8 p.m. Registration costs $30; sign up and check out the full calendar here.

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