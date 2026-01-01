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Lizzi & Rocco’s Hosts Summer Camp

By Bailey Rizzo
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Animals need summer camp too, right? Let Lizzi & Rocco’s treat you and your pet to a week of fun, free activities!

Summer camp activities include:

  • July 19 — Ice Cream Day — Both locations, 1-4 p.m.
  • July 20 — DIY Bandana Day — Both locations, all day
  • July 21 — DIY Cat Toy Day — Both locations, all day
  • July 22 — DIY Dog Enrichment Toy — Both locations, all day
  • July 23 — Paw Print Art — Both locations, all day
  • July 24 — Dog Cookie Decorating — Both locations, all day
  • July 25 — Paint ‘n Sip with Puppies — Green Meadows locations, 5:30-7:30 p.m;
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