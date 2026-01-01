Lizzi & Rocco’s Hosts Summer Camp

Animals need summer camp too, right? Let Lizzi & Rocco’s treat you and your pet to a week of fun, free activities!
Summer camp activities include:
- July 19 — Ice Cream Day — Both locations, 1-4 p.m.
- July 20 — DIY Bandana Day — Both locations, all day
- July 21 — DIY Cat Toy Day — Both locations, all day
- July 22 — DIY Dog Enrichment Toy — Both locations, all day
- July 23 — Paw Print Art — Both locations, all day
- July 24 — Dog Cookie Decorating — Both locations, all day
- July 25 — Paint ‘n Sip with Puppies — Green Meadows locations, 5:30-7:30 p.m;