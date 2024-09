Potterheads and muggles! Get ready to test your knowledge of all things Harry Potter with a trivia night from 5-8 p.m. this Sunday at Six-Mile Ordinary.

Enjoy an evening of competition, where the Ravenclaws try to answer every question, the Gryffindors loudly debate their answers, the Slytherins plot their strategy and the Hufflepuffs just hope everyone’s having a good time.

There is no entrance fee, and teams can have up to five members. Just arrive early to ensure your team gets a spot.