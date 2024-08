This Saturday, the Old Neighborhood Cafe is throwing a block party at Cherry Hill Square.

From 5-9 p.m., the cafe will be grilling up some menu favorites, as well as burgers and hot dogs. Beer and drinks also will be for sale. The Joe Lewis Band will be performing, and there will be face painting for the kids. Also, joining the party will be Kona Ice and Traveling Tom’s Coffee Truck.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.