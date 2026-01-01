Logboat Celebrates 12 Years of Good Brews

Logboat Brewing Company — the Best Brewery in town — is celebrating 12 years of serving brews, ales, ciders and more to Columbia residents. Over the years, Logboat has established itself as a Columbia staple, and the Arcade District would not be the same without it.

Mark your calendar for the 12th Lap Around the Sun anniversary party Saturday starting at noon at Logboat.

Expect new beer releases, the return of an old favorite beer, anniversary merch, food from Irene’s and Ozark Mountain Biscuit Co., yard games, live music from 2-4 p.m. and a DJ starting at 5 p.m.

Whether you’ve been a Logboat loyalist since day one or just discovered them somewhere along the journey, this celebration is for you.