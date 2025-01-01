Mareck Dance Presents Cinderella

Transforming glass slippers into pointe shoes, Mareck Dance and Odyssey Chamber Music Series presents an original production of “Cinderella” at the Missouri Theatre tomorrow and Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

This contemporary retelling of a classic fairy tale gives Cinderella an unexpected twist, blending timeless themes of love and self-discovery with the joys and challenges of modern life. The first act will feature two world premieres by artistic director Karen Mareck Grundy and resident choreographer Kristopher Estes-Brown.

Ticket prices range from $32-$48 and can be purchased here.