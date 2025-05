Head to Midway Antique Mall Saturday anytime from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their spring flea market. With over 73,000 square feet of space and over 450 dealers offering a vast selection of antiques, collectibles and other merchandise, there’s something for everyone.

From vintage and repurposed to mid-century modern, glassware and farmhouse decor, find your next unique piece at Midway Antique Mall.