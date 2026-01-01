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Monster Bike Bash Returns This Weekend

By Bailey Rizzo
off track events presents monster bike bash 2024

The dead have risen to resurrect the most horrifically outrageous halloween party ride Missouri has ever seen! On Saturday, the trail goons will ride again!

Those who wish to ride with the army of the dead are encouraged to meet up at Flat Branch Park on bike, prepared for a ride on the MKT to the Katy Trail (with some unexpected stops along the way).

The Monster Bike Bash is a Halloween inspired bicycle party on the Katy Trail. Bring out your alter ego and be sure to dress for the occasion, plus expect trail-side stops, costume contests and dance parties.

For more information, visit https://www.pedalersjamboree.com/monsterbikebash.

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