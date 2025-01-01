Navigate Wellness Participates in The Longest Day

Join Navigate Wellness, a boutique healthcare company offering in-home concierge services in Columbia, in participating in The Longest Day at 9:30 a.m on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park.

The Longest Day is a national event held on the day with the most light — the summer solstice — dedicated to outshining the darkness of Alzheimer’s.

Navigate Wellness is bringing together caregivers, families and community members for a morning of connection, gentle movement and meaningful conversation, all in support of Alzheimer’s research and education. All ages welcome. Water and breakfast bars provided.

Event Schedule: