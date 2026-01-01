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New Creative Space Opens Its Doors

By Bailey Rizzo
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Founded by three sisters (Amber Casteel, Emily Gard and Danielle DeYoung), Third Space is a new community-focused creative space in the North Village Arts District.

A soft opening is set for Friday, Sept. 4, from 6–9 p.m. during First Friday. Third Space invites the community to see the space, make a free craft, and enjoy drinks and light bites.

Upcoming workshops are also set, including decoupage lanterns, block printing, junk journaling and more.

A “third space” is the idea that people need somewhere to gather outside of home and work. The goal of this space is to offer approachable art workshops, craft socials, drop-in creative opportunities, and a place for people to simply make things alongside one another.

“We kept coming back to how hard it can be as an adult to find places to just exist around other people,” the founders said in a press release. “You have home and you have work, but there aren’t always many places where you can show up, make something with your hands, meet somebody new and not feel like you have to be particularly good at anything. We wanted to make that place.”

The founders are also working to make creative experiences accessible. Third Space is independently and self-funded, while incorporating free community programming and sliding-scale/community ticket options when possible.

Check it out at 1004 Artist Alley or see upcoming workshops online at thirdspacescomo.com.

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