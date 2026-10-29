Nordstrom Rack in Columbia Opens Today

The wait is over! As of 9 a.m. this morning, the Columbia location of Nordstrom Rack is open. The new 25,000 square-foot store is in the former Macy’s building in the Shoppes on Stadium, located at 201 N. Stadium Blvd.

The storefront is near other retail stores like Trader Joe’s, Home Goods, Lululemon, Old Navy and Ulta Beauty.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores, according to a news release from earlier this year.