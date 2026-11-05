November Events at Third Space

Third Space, a community crafting and gathering space, has a lineup of events and activities to get you out of the house and into your more creative self. See what you can look forward to this month:

Open Studio Hours

Order a self-led craft from their craft menu or bring your own (BYOC). This is an 18+ opportunity, outside food and drink welcome.

Nov. 6, 6–9 p.m. — Craft menu available + free BYOC

— Craft menu available + free BYOC Nov. 13, 6–9 p.m. — Craft menu available + BYOC for $5

— Craft menu available + BYOC for $5 Nov. 25, 6–9 p.m. — Craft menu available + BYOC for $5

Craft Socials

Tin-Embossed Ornaments | Nov. 7 | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $30

Choose from a variety of folk-inspired and Christmas templates to work from, or create your own piece of original art. Each ornament will be finished with ribbon for hanging, with optional felt backing for a polished look. You’ll also have access to our charm bar to add a little extra whimsy. Perfect for gifting or decorating this handmade holiday season.

Beaded Bookmarks | Nov. 7 | 3-5 p.m. | $30

Leave this beaded bookmark workshop with two beautiful, personalized beaded bookmarks. Your ticket includes all the supplies needed to make two bookmarks with access to the bead and charm bar to mix, match and make each design your own. Choose from gold, silver or brass bookmark bases and create something special for the book lovers on your holiday list (or treat yourself to a little something, too!).

Junk Journaling | Nov. 11 | 6-8 p.m. | $35

This workshop will be guided by Amber, one of Third Space’s founders, who’ll share the way she approaches visual journaling along with a curated collection of papers, vintage finds and creative scraps from her own personal stash for everyone to explore. She’ll guide you through a few creative layouts to try. Each guest will receive their own kraft journal to begin filling with memories, inspiration and tiny treasures. there will be shared supplies available, but they encourage you to bring any junk of your own (old greeting cards, ticket stubs, receipts, magazine pages, book pages, postcards, maps, fabric scraps, photos or photocopies, wrapping paper, pressed flowers or leaves).

Stitch-N-Bitch | Nov. 18 | 6-8 p.m. | $5

Calling all knitters, crocheters, embroiderers, quilters, cross stitchers and anyone else who always seems to have some sort of fiber project living in a tote bag. Bring whatever you’re currently working on and come hang out with other fiber people for an evening of stitching, snacking, chatting and making a little progress on that project you swear you’re going to finish. This isn’t a class, so there’s no project to follow and no pressure to keep up. Just bring your current WIP and whatever supplies you need to work on it.

Paint Your Date | Nov. 20 | 7-9 p.m. | $55

Switch things up from the usual dinner reservation! One ticket includes everything needed for two people, where you will spend a couple hours painting a portrait of your favorite person. No experience needed. Snacks, beverages and supplies are provided.

Applique Totes | Nov. 21 | 10 a.m. to noon | $30

Your next favorite tote? You’re about to make it. Appliqué is the art of layering fabric shapes onto a base and stitching them down. Choose your shapes, arrange your design and stitch it all into place. By the end of the night, you’ll walk out carrying something you made with your own two hands. Never threaded a needle? Perfect. Done this a hundred times? Also perfect. All skill levels are welcome.

Kinusaiga | Nov. 21 | 1-3:30 p.m. | $45

Part fabric collage, part mosaic, and one of those crafts that looks way more complicated than it actually is. Kinusaiga is a Japanese textile art that uses small pieces of fabric tucked into grooves to create colorful, patchwork-style designs … no sewing required! Think of it like painting with fabric instead of paint. The Third Space team will walk you through the process from start to finish, then you’ll get to choose from a collection of fabrics to slowly piece together your own mosaic. Play with color, mix patterns that probably shouldn’t work together but somehow do, or keep things simple and coordinated.