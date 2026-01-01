Pop-Up Shops at Winning Streak Athletics

Looking for some fresh Mizzou gear for the season? From licensed Mizzou apparel to boutique black and gold, Winning Streak Athletics is your one-stop shop for clothing, clear bags, accessories and more. The shop, located at 7700 I-70 Frontage Drive SE, will host pop-up openings throughout the season.

Dates and times include:

Sept. 4: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 5: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 6: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sept. 11: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sept. 12: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stay up-to-date on product drops and updated openings on their Instagram.