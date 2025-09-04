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Rivalry Tailgate at The Kitchen

By Bailey Rizzo
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For the first time in since 2011, the Mizzou Tigers are taking on KU in Columbia. While the game is sold out, there’s plenty of room at The Kitchen for a rivalry tailgate.

Head to The Kitchen at 12:30 p.m. for an all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet stacked with Jayhawks: smoked, fried and grilled. Plus, sip on specialty drinks, play yard games and watch the game on the 30-foot outdoor screen.

Buffet tickets cost $16 per adult and $8 for children age 10 and under. Buy your wristband at the door and get ready to beat KU!

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