Rivalry Tailgate at The Kitchen

For the first time in since 2011, the Mizzou Tigers are taking on KU in Columbia. While the game is sold out, there’s plenty of room at The Kitchen for a rivalry tailgate.

Head to The Kitchen at 12:30 p.m. for an all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet stacked with Jayhawks: smoked, fried and grilled. Plus, sip on specialty drinks, play yard games and watch the game on the 30-foot outdoor screen.

Buffet tickets cost $16 per adult and $8 for children age 10 and under. Buy your wristband at the door and get ready to beat KU!