SAVA Hosts Soft Launch Starting Today

Just in time for Homecoming, SAVA is opening its doors! The new Mediterranean restaurant located on Broadway will host a soft opening starting today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and through the weekend.

SAVA offers bold flavors in a fast, casual setting. With plenty of fresh options, there’s endless opportunities for a delicious bite. Their menu looks something like this:

Choose Your Vessel: Bowl or wrap

Bowl or wrap Choose Your Base: Yellow herb rice, white rice, SAVA red rice, couscous, leafy greens, crisp greens or pita chips

Yellow herb rice, white rice, SAVA red rice, couscous, leafy greens, crisp greens or pita chips Choose Your Protein: Veggie, falafel, chicken, steak or salmon

Veggie, falafel, chicken, steak or salmon Choose Your Toppings: Classic hummus, red pepper hummus, avocado hummus, baba ganoush, feta, Arabic salad, Jerusalem salad, Turkish salad, tzatziki, tabbouleh, beet root salad, chickpea salad and more

Classic hummus, red pepper hummus, avocado hummus, baba ganoush, feta, Arabic salad, Jerusalem salad, Turkish salad, tzatziki, tabbouleh, beet root salad, chickpea salad and more Choose Your Sauce: Creamy garlic, spicy garlic, tahini, pomegranate glaze, sweet mango date, red pepper or SAVA sauce

In case this looks like decision overload, have no fear! Sava has crafted signature bowls just for you:

Damascus Bowl: Yellow herb rice, grilled chicken, classic hummus, Arabic salad, tabbouleh, pickles, pickled turnips, tzatziki, garlic sauce and SAVA sauce

Yellow herb rice, grilled chicken, classic hummus, Arabic salad, tabbouleh, pickles, pickled turnips, tzatziki, garlic sauce and SAVA sauce Beirut Bowl: Yellow herb rice, charred steak, red pepper hummus, Turkish salad, feta, sumac onions, tomatoes, banana peppers and tahini

Yellow herb rice, charred steak, red pepper hummus, Turkish salad, feta, sumac onions, tomatoes, banana peppers and tahini Istanbul Bowl: Spicy rice, grilled salmon, avocado hummus, Turkish salad, Jerusalem salad, black olives, feta, pomegranate glaze and lemon wedge

Spicy rice, grilled salmon, avocado hummus, Turkish salad, Jerusalem salad, black olives, feta, pomegranate glaze and lemon wedge Cairo Bowl: White rice, falafel, Arabic salad, tabbouleh, pickles, pickled turnips, classic hummus and tahini

White rice, falafel, Arabic salad, tabbouleh, pickles, pickled turnips, classic hummus and tahini Casablanca Bowl: Couscous, baba ganoush, avocado hummus, chickpea salad, Turkish salad, sumac onions, pickles and carrots

Find SAVA on Instagram for more updates!