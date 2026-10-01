Inside Columbia

Search

SAVA Hosts Soft Launch Starting Today

By Bailey Rizzo
screenshot 2026 10 01 at 9.02.32 am

Just in time for Homecoming, SAVA is opening its doors! The new Mediterranean restaurant located on Broadway will host a soft opening starting today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and through the weekend.

SAVA offers bold flavors in a fast, casual setting. With plenty of fresh options, there’s endless opportunities for a delicious bite. Their menu looks something like this:

  • Choose Your Vessel: Bowl or wrap
  • Choose Your Base: Yellow herb rice, white rice, SAVA red rice, couscous, leafy greens, crisp greens or pita chips
  • Choose Your Protein: Veggie, falafel, chicken, steak or salmon
  • Choose Your Toppings: Classic hummus, red pepper hummus, avocado hummus, baba ganoush, feta, Arabic salad, Jerusalem salad, Turkish salad, tzatziki, tabbouleh, beet root salad, chickpea salad and more
  • Choose Your Sauce: Creamy garlic, spicy garlic, tahini, pomegranate glaze, sweet mango date, red pepper or SAVA sauce

In case this looks like decision overload, have no fear! Sava has crafted signature bowls just for you:

  • Damascus Bowl: Yellow herb rice, grilled chicken, classic hummus, Arabic salad, tabbouleh, pickles, pickled turnips, tzatziki, garlic sauce and SAVA sauce
  • Beirut Bowl: Yellow herb rice, charred steak, red pepper hummus, Turkish salad, feta, sumac onions, tomatoes, banana peppers and tahini
  • Istanbul Bowl: Spicy rice, grilled salmon, avocado hummus, Turkish salad, Jerusalem salad, black olives, feta, pomegranate glaze and lemon wedge
  • Cairo Bowl: White rice, falafel, Arabic salad, tabbouleh, pickles, pickled turnips, classic hummus and tahini
  • Casablanca Bowl: Couscous, baba ganoush, avocado hummus, chickpea salad, Turkish salad, sumac onions, pickles and carrots

Find SAVA on Instagram for more updates!

Check out our latest issue: Fall 2026 Inside Columbia Magazine
como smoke & fire 2026 icm boc web ad (png)big tree medical (pediatrician) 2026 icm boc web ad (png)lee's tire company 2026 icm boc web adbuchroeders 2026 icm boc web adliberty family medicine 2026 icm boc web adjenny lorenz rudkin, remax 2026 icm boc web ad (png)eng & woods 2026 icm boc web adclub car wash 2026 icm boc web ad

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram
alpha elite contracting 2026 icm boc web addentistry by design 2026 icm boc web addermatology center of columbia 2026 icm boc web ad (png)lenoir woods 2026 icm boc web adbrian wear plumbing 2026 icm boc web adkretch's custom exteriors 2026 icm boc web ad (png)restoration chiropractic 2026 icm boc web adbradley young, allstate 2026 icm boc web ad
mo eye consultants 2026 icm boc web adbig tree medical 2026 icm boc web ad (png)dryer's shoe store 2026 icm boc web adtitan ridge 2026 icm boc web ad (png)andrew stone optometry 2026 icm boc web ad (png)tattoo resizethe clip joint 2026 icm boc web ad

Categories

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo