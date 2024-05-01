Silent Reading Party This Weekend

Ready for an uninterrupted hour of reading? Black Tea Bookshop and Toasty Goat Coffee Co. are coming together to host a Silent Reading Party from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday at Toasty Goat. Bring your own book and enjoy reading in the company of fellow book lovers in a cozy atmosphere.

The first 30 minutes will be open for mingling, discussing what books everyone brought and grabbing a drink. The next hour will be spent reading and sipping on coffee or tea. The event will close with 30 minutes of discussion about the books and the world of literature as a whole. The conversation is casual and optional.

Tickets are $10 and include a seat at a table, any 12 oz. drink from the Toasty Goat menu, an exclusive memento to take home and the “invaluable investment of connecting with yourself through reading and your local community through gathering together,” according to the website.

Grab your book and click here to purchase your tickets.