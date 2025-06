Skylark Bookshop doesn’t just sell books; it also hosts a series of activities throughout the summer to help Columbia residents unwind. This week’s activity is a craft!

Head to Skylark tomorrow from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to learn how to crochet your own book sleeve from one of the Skylark staff members, Sophia.

The session is free to attend, just bring a full ball of yarn and a crochet hook!