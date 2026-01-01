Spamilton: An American Parody at Jesse Auditorium

It’s not Hamilton… but it’s close. And it’s funnier.

On May 2 at 7 p.m., watch a performance of “Spamilton” a parody of the popular Broadway musical. Spamilton first hit off-broadway in 2017, right around the time of “Hamilton” ‘s peak popularity. The parody was met with wide acclaim both from critics, audience members and the original cast and creators of “Hamilton.”

Even those who haven’t seen the original musical can find something in this clever, creative show. The small cast of eight actors performs “a crash course of everyone’s favorite Broadway blockbusters, celebrity satires, pop culture” according to Mizzou Arts.

Tickets are available now, ranging from $53 to $72.