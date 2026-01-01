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Taco King Taco Fest This Weekend

By Bailey Rizzo

In a crunchy or soft tortilla, filled with beef or chicken, topped with cheese, avocado or lime juice … tacos are often referred to as the sixth love language. And they’re coming to town this weekend at and around Rose Music Hall — Saturday noon to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

The Taco King Taco Fest is a traveling celebration of the Mexican food, complete with a taco-eating contest, hot sauce showdown and head-to-head Best Taco Spot Battle.

Visit your favorite local taco vendors and food trucks plus enjoy cold drinks and love music. You won’t want to miss it!

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