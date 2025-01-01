The Arcade Presents Love Fest

Got Valentine’s Day plans? Now you do!
Starting at 5 p.m. tomorrow, businesses in the Arcade District will host a Valentine’s Love Fest for a night of romance, laughter, music and more. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic date or a night on the town with friends, there’s something for everyone.
Louisiana-inspired food is available for purchase from Das Byrd’s Nest food truck. Entertainment includes:
- Live music at Six-Mile Ordinary
- Comedy at The Tokyo Club
- Movie night at Witches & Wizards Arcade: 10 Things I Hate About You
- Movie night at Six-Mile Ordinary: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days