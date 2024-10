The Grits & Gravy Tour is coming to Columbia, bringing Yung Gravy to The Blue Note’s stage at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. Yung Gravy is an American rapper and songwriter known for his distinctive blend of hip-hop and humor. He often samples classic tracks, incorporating a playful and relaxed style into his music.

Tickets range in price from $39.50-$49.50 and can be purchased on The Blue Note’s website.