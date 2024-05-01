The District Hosts Third Caffeine Crawl

Embrace the fall weather and warm drinks with the third Columbia Caffeine Crawl in the District. Caffeine lovers can enjoy a morning downtown on Saturday visiting various coffee shops or cafes.

There will be four route options that will have slightly different timeframes or participating businesses. Routes are less than a mile in total distance, and ticket holders can travel via car, bike or on foot.

Each stop will share a sample drink along with an educational talk, demo or presentation centered around specialty coffee or tea. The designated time at each stop is used for that experience, plus a few extra minutes for shopping and one-on-one questions with industry pros. The cost for this event is $33.50; click here to purchase your tickets. Caffeine Crawl is a family-friendly and educational event that welcomes participants no matter the level of coffee knowledge to follow along a guided tour of local independent caffeine spots. This is the leading event in the country in this category.