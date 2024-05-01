Inside Columbia

The District Hosts Third Caffeine Crawl

By Bailey Rizzo
Embrace the fall weather and warm drinks with the third Columbia Caffeine Crawl in the District. Caffeine lovers can enjoy a morning downtown on Saturday visiting various coffee shops or cafes. 

There will be four route options that will have slightly different timeframes or participating businesses. Routes are less than a mile in total distance, and ticket holders can travel via car, bike or on foot.

Each stop will share a sample drink along with an educational talk, demo or presentation centered around specialty coffee or tea. The designated time at each stop is used for that experience, plus a few extra minutes for shopping and one-on-one questions with industry pros. The cost for this event is $33.50; click here to purchase your tickets. Caffeine Crawl is a family-friendly and educational event that welcomes participants no matter the level of coffee knowledge to follow along a guided tour of local independent caffeine spots. This is the leading event in the country in this category.

