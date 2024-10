Enjoy a safe and spooky trick-or-treating event, Halloweenie in The District, from 4-6 p.m. tomorrow in downtown Columbia. Businesses in The District will be handing out candy starting at 4 p.m. until the treats run out.

Show Me Dinosaurs will also bring the magic of dinosaurs to life, with 7-foot-tall giant dinosaurs that walk and roar and some baby dinosaur puppets.

Parking is free in downtown parking garages for the first hour, after 6 p.m. and all weekend.