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The Kitchen Hosts Backyard Bash

By Bailey Rizzo
the kitchen

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Kitchen, party your way through friendly competitions, food off the grill, cold drinks, giveaways and more at the Backyard Bash.

The event is free, but register in advance and get extra raffle ticket entries.

Open Play Pickleball — 8-11 a.m.

Start the day on the courts with open play. This is open to all skill levels and is $15 per person. Advance registration encouraged. Keep playing after that with regular court bookings from noon to close.

Lawn Games — All Day

Enjoy classic outdoor games such as corn hole throughout the day while relaxing with friends and family.

Courtyard Grill — 1-4 p.m.

Backyard favorites are on the grill, including burgers and hot dogs, plus snow cones and flavored lemonade.

Chiefs Game Watch Party — 3 p.m.

Cheer on the Chiefs in a pre-season game with fellow fans on the big screen. Then, enter a raffle for your chance to win two tickets to the Chiefs’ first game of the season vs. the Denver Broncos!

Giveaway Drawings — 7:30 p.m.

Stick around for big prizes at the end of the night including Chiefs tickets, gift cards and exclusive items for Aria residents. Winners must be present to claim their prizes.

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