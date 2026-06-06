Two Comedians Make a Tour Stop at The Blue Note

Two former America’s Got Talent comedians will grace the stage at The Blue Note as part of the CoMo Comedy Club series. Get your tickets to see Ryan Niemiller and Samuel Comroe Saturday at 7 p.m.
Click here to purchase your tickets.
Two former America’s Got Talent comedians will grace the stage at The Blue Note as part of the CoMo Comedy Club series. Get your tickets to see Ryan Niemiller and Samuel Comroe Saturday at 7 p.m.
Click here to purchase your tickets.
Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.
What are you waiting for? Sign up today!
Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!
Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.