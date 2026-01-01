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Upcoming Events & Deals at Lizzi & Rocco’s

By Bailey Rizzo
head,shot,of,happy,bernese,mountain,dog,and,grey,nebelung

Lizzi & Rocco’s, your local pet care provider and repeat-winner for Best Pet Care, has a few events and deals coming up, just for your beloved pet!

Spaw Week — Now Through Saturday

All grooming products are 20% off. Plus, if you’re doing a self-wash, get a free upgrade with your bath by picking any three of the following:

  • Bakery basic cookie
  • Seasonal shampoo (orange scent)
  • Shed control shampoo
  • Shed control conditioner
  • Lick mat with peanut butter
  • Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shop the grooming sale online or stop by in person at either location.

Spaw Week Scent Bar — Saturday 9/19, 10 a.m. to noon

Stop by the south (550 Green Meadows Blvd.) location and create a custom scent for your pup with Gypsy & Co. for just $12. Choose your favorites, mix up something that special and leave with a custom sniffworthy mist to keep them smelling fresh between baths.

Neighborhood Pet Store Day — Saturday 9/26

Celebrate Neighborhood Pet Store Day with Lizzi & Rocco’s! The first 50 customers at each location will get a free goodie bag packed with some of the awesome brands we carry!

A Lizzi & Rocco’s shopping spree is up for grabs too! For every dollar you spend during Neighborhood Pet Store Day, get one entry to win the shopping spree. The value, sponsoring brand and other details will be announced soon.

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