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Vintage Charm Bar at Beet Box This Saturday

By Bailey Rizzo
screenshot 2026 05 07 at 10.30.15 am

Join More is More Jewelry at Beet Box Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for a custom charm necklace-making event, where you can embrace the vintage style.

Choose a necklace, pick your charms and More is More founder Frances will build it for you.

Chain options include deadstock gold bar link chains and cord necklaces. Vintage charm options include Swarovski hearts, bezel pendants, brass hearts, a Hattie Carnegie Maltese cross pendant with Swarovski crystal, brass-engraved stars, Zodiac coins, Roman coin reproductions, Spanish explorer coins, enamel bluebirds, a Lily of the Valley enamel cross, brass mermaids and more!

Follow @moreismorejewlery on instagram for sneak peeks of charms in the coming days.

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