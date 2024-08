Bites, Bottles and Beats is back for a third edition at Belly Market & Rotisserie at 6 p.m. Sept. 9.

Enjoy a variety of delectable bites inspired by the Pacific Northwest, paired with fine wines and accompanied by a selection of popular music.

The menu will be revealed on the evening of the event, so let your imagination run wild and get ready for a culinary adventure.

Tickets are $90 each, covering both the meal and the wine. Click here to secure your spot.