Clementine’s Ice Cream Pop-Up

Next Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, get naughty (or nice) by welcoming Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery to the District.

The St. Louis-based microcreamery — meaning that the ice cream is produced in small batches — started in 2014 and has since expanded to locations across Missouri, into Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas and now Columbia. Choose from “nice” flavors like carrot cake, gooey butter cake, salted cracker caramel, blue moon and more, including dairy-free flavors. Their “naughty” flavors are 21+ including a Manhattan and Pink Champagne Sorbet.

From noon to 6 p.m. both days, stop by Poppy on 920 E. Broadway to get your scoop.