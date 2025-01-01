Coffee Shop and Martini Bar Coming to Downtown

On Fifth and Cherry, expect a swanky new bar and cafe located within the Flat Branch Bank. At The Heist, baristas and bartenders aim to serve “criminally good drinks.”

While the space is still coming together, the cafe by day and bar by night does not have a set opening date.

Check out their Facebook page for updates on when you will be able to enjoy hoppy, decadent coffee and a happy hour martini styled just the way you like. For now, keep your eyes peeled the Heist and its collection of criminally delicious cocktails and coffees.