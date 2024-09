Delysium Artisan Bakery has opened its doors just steps away from MU’s campus. Featuring croissants, Colombian coffee and more, Delysium is a family-owned business on a journey to “bring unique, artisanal pastries to the people of Columbia and the students of Mizzou.”

Delysium also has a rewards program for frequent visitors, where you can earn one point for every dollar spent – unlocking a free coffee every 60 points.

Visit the Delysium website to see their full menu of offerings.