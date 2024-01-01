Inside Columbia

Eat.Crepe.Love. Continues to Succeed in Acola Coffee Co.

By Jane Steinbrecher
The creperie that began as a mobile cart in Jefferson City joined forces with Acola Coffee Company earlier this year, and has since expanded its menu and found its footing as a permanent fixture in Columbia.

Eat.crepe.love.‘s seasonal crepe, the Orchard Sunrise, blends fuji apple flavors with cinnamon, granola and honey into one decadent breakfast or dessert item. The company has also released official merchandise for their loyal customers in collaboration with Acola. If you haven’t already, stop by the popular brunch destination for a cup of coffee and a sweet or savory crepe.

Inside Columbia logo