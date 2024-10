The Candy Factory is bringing back their caramel-dipped apples for the fall season, according to a Facebook post. They dunk fresh Granny Smith Apples in their famous homemade caramel, then decorate each one by hand in a distinct variety. Flavor options include white chocolate, salted caramel, M&M’s, candy corn and more.

The caramel apples may be their most popular, but The Candy Factory also has a wide selection of Halloween-themed treats and pumpkin spice sweets.