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Memorial Stadium Welcomes New Concessions

By Bailey Rizzo
North Endzone Memorial Stadium

This year’s football season has brought a great deal of excitement to Columbia, especially with the completion of the $250 million Centennial Project. With that project came new flavors to Memorial Stadium’s offerings!

For the first time, fans will be able to enjoy Shakespeare’s Pizza, bringing one of Columbia’s most iconic food traditions directly into the gameday experience.

Other partnerships, brought by Sodexo Live! and Upper Crust Food Service, include Champ’s Chicken, Buck’s Ice Cream and Mya’s Gourmet Popcorn. Together, these partnerships showcase the businesses and flavors that are part of the fabric of Columbia while adding a distinctly local touch to the fan experience.

The lineup of concessions is also getting an update with new takes on gamed favorites. These include hand-breaded Southern-style Tiger Tenders, a Kansas City Burnt End Hot Dog and two new Stack Burgers (a classic and the Smokehouse), giving fans more bold and satisfying options to enjoy throughout the game.

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