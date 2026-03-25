MJ’s Feast Market & Cafe to Open in Columbia

Chef Mindy Jahn (MJ) is set to open a physical cafe on Corona Road, in the Old Neighborhood Cafe’s old building. This comes after her catering/personal chef service operated out of the Como Cooks shared kitchen on the Loop.

MJ’s Feast Market will focus on health-first food, including an entirely gluten-free menu, with locally sourced produce and ingredients, sensitive to dietary needs and allergies. Jahn says she was motivated by her own celiac diagnosis to create an inclusive menu, according to MJ’s Feast’s website.

While there is no set opening date yet, Jahn has teased some of her favorite dishes on Instagram. Some client-favorites include their apple blue cheese arugala salad, homemade soups, a kale and roasted sweet potato salad, and more.

Photo from MJ’s Feast Market & Cafe on Instagram.