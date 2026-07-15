Pasta La Fata and Partner to Provide Meals to Over 200 Hungry

Yesterday, Pasta La Fata announced on Facebook that their Scrappy Meals program has acquired a sponsor.

Scrappy Meals is an initiative that started back in 2020 when the restaurant provided meals to those out of work with the pandemic. During that time, the meals were made with fresh pasta trimmings, tossed with sauce and topped with Italian cheese. Pasta La Fata collaborated with Ozark Mountain, Cafe Berlin, Beet Box and Pizza Tree to keep the pandemic-struck city fed.

The program continued, and is now sponsored by Groundswell Financial to keep the food going. Pasta La Fata posted to Facebook that local sponsors like Groundswell cover the cost of ingredients and materials, while the restaurant staff donates the labor and love to make it possible.

The restaurant posted, “Thank you, (Groundswell) for helping us feed our neighbors, and for helping us build a stronger business!”

This week’s meal will feed 200 people at Loaves & Fishes. For those interested in sponsoring a scrappy meal, reach out to Pasta La Fata on social media.